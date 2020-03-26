Market Risers: 3i Group, Admiral Group, Applied Graphene Materials, Avacta Group

Shares in 3i Group with EPIC code: LON:III has gained 1.37% or 10.4 points throughout the session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the session. The high for the period has reached 784 and hitting a low of 725.2. The total volume of shares traded by this point was 495,121 with the daily average traded share volume around 3,523,305. The 52 week high price for the shares is 1189 which comes in at 432 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 529.8 which is a difference of 227.2 points. 3i Group has a 20 SMA of 857.23 and also a 50 day MA at 1030.25. The market capitalisation currently stands at £7,467.34m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for 3i Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:03:49 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 767.4 GBX.

Shares of Admiral Group EPIC code: LON:ADM has gained 1.25% or 27 points during today’s session so far. Traders have stayed positive throughout the trading session. The high for the period has reached 2254 while the low for the session was 2101. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 190,559 while the average shares exchanged is 1,251,490. The stock 52 week high is 2402 which is 234 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 1858.5 making a difference of 309.5 points. Admiral Group has a 20 SMA of 2181.95 and a 50 day MA at 2258.01. The market cap now stands at £6,454.13m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Admiral Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:04:14 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2195 GBX.

The share price for Applied Graphene Materials company symbol: LON:AGM has risen 10% or 0.9 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Market buyers have remained optimistic during the session. The high for the period has peaked at 9.9 meanwhile the session low reached 9.9. The total volume traded so far comes to 30,008 with the average number of shares traded daily being 119,262. The 52 week high for the shares is 35 some 26 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 7 making a difference of 2 points. Applied Graphene Materials now has a 20 SMA of 12.75 and now a 50 day MA at 15.69. The market cap now stands at £4.89m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Applied Graphene Materials being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 11:52:23 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 9.9 GBX.

The share price for Avacta Group with EPIC code: LON:AVCT has moved up 13.16% or 2.5 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have stayed positive during the trading session. The high for the period has peaked at 22 while the low for the session was 18.64. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 1,053,161 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 1,525,865. The 52 week high is 38.4 some 19.4 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 13 making a difference of 6 points. Avacta Group has a 20 day moving average of 21.84 and now the 50 day simple moving average now of 24.11. The market capitalisation currently stands at £37.85m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Avacta Group being recorded at Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 12:02:45 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 21.5 GBX.

