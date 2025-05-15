3i Group Plc delivers 25% return and lifts dividend to 73p

3i Group plc (LON:III) has announced results for the year to 31 March 2025.

A year of consistently strong growth

Simon Borrows, 3i Group’s Chief Executive, commented:

“FY2025 was another successful year for 3i, continuing our track record of consistently delivering strong shareholder returns, against what remains a challenging macro-economic and geopolitical backdrop.

Our FY2025 result was underpinned by the powerful compounding growth from our long-term hold assets Action and Royal Sanders, and by the performance of several other larger portfolio companies. This reinforces our conviction in allocating additional capital to our best performing assets. We remain confident in our ability to compound growth across the portfolio in the years to come.”