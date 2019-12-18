Market Fallers: Kingfisher, Land Securities Group, Legal & General Group

Shares in Kingfisher ticker code: LON:KGF has declined -1.5% or -3.3 points throughout the session so far. Sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during this period. Range high for the period has seen 220.12 dipping to 216. Volume total for shares traded during this period was 775,303 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 8,042,874. The stock 52 week high is 268.2 which comes in at 48.9 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 185.9 which is a variance of 33.4 points. Kingfisher has a 20 day moving average of 213.25 and now the 50 day simple moving average now at 214.57. Market capitalisation for the company is £4,557.87m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Kingfisher being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:34:27 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 216 GBX.

The trading price for Land Securities Group ticker code: LON:LAND has stepped down -1.33% or -12.8 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident during the trading session. Range high for the period has seen 964 and a low of 949. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 381,160 with the daily average traded share volume around 2,801,216. The 52 week high for the shares is 1019.5 equating to 53.7 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 731.8 which is a difference of 234 points. Land Securities Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 956.97 with a 50 day moving average at 939.07. Market capitalisation is now £7,066.14m at the time of this report. All share prices mentioned for this stock are traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Land Securities Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:37:12 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 953 GBX.

Stock in Legal & General Group with company EPIC: LON:LGEN has stepped down -1.88% or -5.9 points during the course of today’s session so far. Investors have so far given a mostly negative outlook while the stock has been in play. The periods high figure was 314.7 and hitting a low of 307.2. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 3,828,204 while the daily average number of shares exchanged is 17,752,145. A 52 week share price high is 324.7 about 10.4 points in difference to the previous days close of business and a 52 week low sitting at 214.9 making a difference of 99.4 points. Legal & General Group now has a 20 simple moving average of 287.85 and the 50 day moving average now at 277.8. The current market cap is £18,396.70m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Legal & General Group being recorded at Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:38:10 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 308.5 GBX.