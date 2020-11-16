Market Fallers: Bunzl, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Rentokil Initial

Shares of Bunzl with company EPIC: LON:BNZL has stepped down -1.76% or -43 points during today’s session so far. Market sellers aired on the negative side throughout the session. Range high for the period has seen 2458 while the low for the session was 2383. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 190,122 while the average shares exchanged is 847,740. A 52 week high for the stock is 2710 about 270 points different to the previous business close and a 52 week low sitting at 1242 making a difference of 1198 points. Bunzl now has a 20 SMA at 2505.77 and the 50 day SMA of 2501.96. The current market capitalisation is £8,077.66m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Bunzl being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:42:39 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2397 GBX.

The trading price for Reckitt Benckiser Group ticker lookup code: LON:RB has stepped down -1.55% or -108 points throughout the session so far. Traders did not seem confident during the session. Range high for the period has seen 7004 dropping as low as 6866. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 256,480 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,336,645. The 52 week high is 8020 some 1040 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 5130 is a variance of 1850 points. Reckitt Benckiser Group now has a 20 SMA at 7092.9 and now the 50 day MA at 7363.48. The market capitalisation is now £48,891.12m at the time of this report. The share price is in Great British pence. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Reckitt Benckiser Group being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:45:47 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 6872 GBX.

The stock price for Rentokil Initial EPIC code: LON:RTO has declined -2.21% or -12 points throughout today’s trading session so far. Sellers have so far given a mostly negative outlook during the session. Range high for the period has seen 545.4 meanwhile the session low reached 530.13. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 422,802 with the daily average number around 4,076,564. The 52 week high price for the shares is 578.6 amounting to 36.2 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 289.2 which is a variance of 253.2 points. Rentokil Initial has a 20 SMA of 551.83 and also a 50 day moving average now of 548.72. The current market capitalisation is £9,835.38m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Rentokil Initial being recorded at Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:44:58 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 530.4 GBX.