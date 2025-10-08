Bunzl Plc expands with acquisitions in Ireland and Spain

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced two further acquisitions.

In September, Bunzl completed the acquisition of Caterline Catering Equipment Ltd (Caterline), a distributor of commercial catering equipment in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The business complements our existing catering business and generated revenue of EUR 6 million (£5 million) in 2024.

In September, Bunzl also completed the acquisition of Anta y Jesús, S.L.U (Anta), a leading regional distributor of cleaning and hygiene products in the northwest of Spain. The business generated revenue of EUR 6 million (£5 million) in 2024 and enhances Bunzl’s cleaning & hygiene geographical reach which, supported by other recent acquisitions, has strengthened our national offering and footprint.

Investor Seminar: spotlight on acquisitions

Today, Bunzl plc is holding a virtual investor seminar hosted by our Group Corporate Development Director, Andrew Mooney. The seminar will provide greater insight into our acquisition strategy, processes and opportunity.

Date: Wednesday 8th October 2025

Time: 3:00pm BST / 9am CDT

Registration via the Bunzl plc website (https://www.bunzl.com/investors/results-reports-and-presentations/)

Playback will be available after the event.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Frank van Zanten, Chief Executive Officer of Bunzl, said: “I am pleased to announce our sixth and seventh acquisitions of the year today. We have welcomed Caterline, a catering business that strongly complements our existing business in Ireland, and Anta, a leading regional cleaning and hygiene distributor that further enhances our sector footprint in Spain. As today’s investor seminar will demonstrate, these are good examples of the significant opportunities we see for continued acquisition growth in our existing markets. Our acquisition pipeline remains active.”