Market Fallers: British Land Company, easyJet, EVRAZ, Glencore

The stock price for Burberry Group EPIC code: LON:BRBY has moved down -2.73% or -60.8 points throughout the session so far. Investors were far from a positive bunch throughout the session. The high for the period has peaked at 2220 while the low for the session was 2153. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 261,959 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,543,458. The 52 week high for the share price is 2362 which is 138 points difference from the previous days close and the 52 week low at 1618.5 a difference of some 605.5 points. Burberry Group has a 20 day moving average of 2192.81 and now a 50 day simple moving average now of 2128.94. This puts the market cap at £8,814.18m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is GBX. Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Burberry Group being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:12 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 2163.2 GBX.

Shares of easyJet ticker lookup code: LON:EZJ has stepped down -2.17% or -30 points during today’s session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side during the session. Range high for the period so far is 1373.84 dipping to 1330. The volume total for shares traded up to this point was 683,946 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,078,892. The 52 week high for the share price is 1557.5 which comes in at 175.5 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 840 a difference of some 542 points. easyJet now has a 20 simple moving average of 1435.46 and a 50 day MA at 1366.61. The market capitalisation is now £5,370.25m at the time of this report. The share price is in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for easyJet being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:30 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 1352 GBX.

Shares of EVRAZ with company EPIC: LON:EVR has dropped -4.02% or -16.1 points in today’s trading session so far. Sellers aired on the negative side during the trading session. The period high was 398.5 meanwhile the session low reached 383.7. Volume total for shares traded at this point reached 521,519 whilst the daily average number of shares exchanged is just 2,925,638. The 52 week high for the shares is 710.2 which is 309.3 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 339.19 is a variance of 61.71 points. EVRAZ now has a 20 moving average of 395.78 and also a 50 day moving average now of 382.52. The current market capitalisation is £5,586.94m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for EVRAZ being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:13:56 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 384.8 GBX.

The trading price for Glencore with EPIC code: LON:GLEN has decreased -2.5% or -6.04 points in today’s trading session so far. Investors have not remained optimistic during the trading session. The high for the period has reached 239.76 while the low for the session was 235.05. The number of shares traded by this point in time totalled 5,956,380 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 35,826,232. The 52 week high for the share price is 357.12 about 115.47 points difference from the previous close and the 52 week low at 212.1 a difference of some 29.55 points. Glencore now has a 20 SMA of 234.47 and now a 50 day moving average now at 287.09. The market capitalisation currently stands at £31,393.41m at the time of this report. The currency for this stock is Great British pence.Market cap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Glencore being recorded at Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:14:17 PM GMT with the stock price trading at 235.61 GBX.