Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Glencore delivers 5% H1 CuEq growth and $1bn cost savings plan

Glencore

Glencore Plc (LON:GLEN) has announced its Half-Year Production Report 2025.

Glencore Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle“Over the first half, we have continued to make significant progress in optimising the business and positioning for further value accretive growth.

“A comprehensive review of our industrial asset portfolio during the period recognised opportunities to streamline our industrial operating structure, to optimise departmental management and reporting, and to support enhanced technical excellence and operational focus.

“This review also identified c.$1bn of cost savings opportunities (against a 2024 baseline) across our various operating structures, which are expected to be fully delivered by the end of 2026. H2 2025 is expected to already generate significant cost savings resulting from these initiatives – further details will be provided in our Half-Year results on 6 August.

“Recent business reviews also confirmed our confidence in delivering our full year production guidance, with the ranges now tightened to reflect performance to date.

“We remain focussed on delivering safe reliable production and achieving value accretive growth across our industrial asset portfolio in the coming years.

“Given completion of the sale of Viterra in early July, and, despite no longer including our share of Viterra earnings in our Marketing Adjusted EBIT going forward, we now take the opportunity to revise up our through the cycle long-term marketing Adjusted EBIT guidance range to $2.3 to $3.5 billion p.a. (from the $2.2 to $3.2 billion previously), representing a mid-point increase of 16% from c.$2.5 billion (ex-Viterra) to $2.9 billion.”

H1 production highlights

·          Copper equivalent (CuEq) production rose 5% year-on-year in H1, primarily due to the contribution of EVR’s steelmaking coal volumes.

·          Own sourced copper production of 343,900 tonnes was 118,700 tonnes (26%) below H1 2024, primarily due to lower head grades and recoveries associated with planned mining sequencing and the resultant ore fed to the plants, contributing to the reductions at Collahuasi (41,700 tonnes), Antapaccay (21,700 tonnes), Antamina (20,800 tonnes) and KCC (25,300 tonnes).

·          Own sourced cobalt production of 18,900 tonnes was 3,000 tonnes (19%) higher than H1 2024, mainly reflecting higher cobalt grades and volumes at Mutanda.

·          Own sourced overall zinc production of 465,200 tonnes was 48,000 tonnes (12%) higher than H1 2024, mainly reflecting higher zinc grades at Antamina (36,800 tonnes) and higher McArthur River production (10,600 tonnes).

·          Adjusting for 5,000 tonnes of Koniambo production in the base period (prior to its transition to care and maintenance), own sourced nickel production of 36,600 tonnes was 2,600 tonnes (7%) lower than H1 2024, due to Murrin Murrin maintenance downtime.

·          Attributable ferrochrome production of 433,000 tonnes was 166,000 tonnes (28%) below H1 2024, reflecting pressure on smelting conversion margins, which led to the strategic decision to suspend operations at the Boshoek and Wonderkop smelters, until such time as market conditions sufficiently improve.

·          Steelmaking coal production of 15.7 million tonnes mainly comprises the Elk Valley Resources (EVR) business acquired in July 2024, which produced 12.7 million tonnes in H1 2025. Australian steelmaking coal production of 3.0 million tonnes was 0.4 million tonnes (12%) lower than H1 2024, due to the temporary suspension of Oaky Creek following a water inrush.

·          Energy coal production of 48.3 million tonnes was broadly in line with H1 2024, reflecting stronger Australian production offsetting the more recent voluntary production cuts at Cerrejón.

Production from own sources – Total1

H1 2025H1 2024Change %
Copper          kt       343.9       462.6         (26)
Cobalt          kt        18.9        15.9          19
Zinc          kt       465.2       417.2          12
Lead          kt        90.9        87.9           3
Nickel          kt        36.6        44.2         (17)
Gold         koz         301         369         (18)
Silver         koz       9,097       9,117           –
Ferrochrome          kt         433         599         (28)
Steelmaking coal          mt        15.7         3.4         362
Energy coal          mt        48.3        47.2           2
Expressed in copper equivalents2          kt       1,485       1,409           5

1.   Controlled industrial assets and joint ventures only. Production is on a 100% basis, except as stated later in this report.

2.   Copper equivalent production is calculated on the basis of the H1 2025 average commodity prices shown on page 10, except coal, where realised prices, post portfolio mix adjustment, have been used (see overleaf).

2025 Production guidance

·          Updates to 2025 production guidance primarily reflect a tightening of ranges, taking year to date and expected full year performance into account.

 
   Actual
       FY		Previous
guidance		Current guidance2025 weighting
202420252025H1H2
Copper     kt    951.6850-910  850-89040%60%
Cobalt     kt     38.2   40-45    42-45143%57%
Zinc     kt    905.0930-990  940-98048%52%
Nickel     kt     82.3   74-86    74-8048%52%
Steelmaking coal     mt     19.9   30-35    30-35248%52%
Energy coal     mt     99.6   87-95    90-9652%48%

1  A ban on DRC cobalt exports is currently in place. Cobalt produced at KCC and Mutanda is being stored in country, and will be sold in due course..

2  On an annualised basis, <2% of EVR’s production is non-steelmaking quality coal, ordinarily sold into energy coal markets. Given the de minimis size, these volumes are not disaggregated from Canadian steelmaking coal volumes.

·          Copper production

o  2025 H1:H2 projected production weighting at 40:60, primarily reflecting higher expected grades in the second half at our key assets. Key H2 vs H1 operating comments are noted below:

KtH2 2025FFY 2025F
AssetH1 2025LowHighLowHighH2 Comment
KCC       63      128      139      191      202Primarily grade driven uplift: expected H2 2025 Cu grade of 2.80% vs 1.79% in H1
Mutanda       20       38       40       58       60Primarily grade driven uplift: expected H2 2025 Cu grade of 2.04% vs 1.13% in H1
Collahuasi       83      101      109      184      192Water restrictions lifted somewhat with the early July staged commissioning of the new desalination plant. Expected Cu grade uplift from 0.91% to 0.98%, along with higher expected recoveries from fresh ore and reduced reliance on stockpiles
Antamina       56       66       71      122      127Primarily grade driven uplift: expected H2 2025 Cu grade of 0.87% vs 0.79% in H1. Management changes also effected in H1
Antapaccay       48       90       97      138      145Primarily grade driven uplift: expected H2 2025 Cu grade of 0.50% vs 0.29% in H1. Additional expected cathode production in H2 from the leaching circuit
Lomas Bayas       30       31       34       61       64Similar operating parameters to H1
Non-Copper Dept       44       52       56       96      100Mount Isa, Kazzinc, INO and Kidd
Total Copper      344      506      546      850      890

Estimated H1 unit costs

·          Period on period improvements in zinc and coal unit costs.

·          Copper unit cash cost is higher period on period, primarily reflecting the fixed cost denominator impact of the H1:H2 volume asymmetry, as well as the impact of the DRC cobalt export ban on cobalt credit outcomes. Higher expected H2 volumes are expected to underpin a full-year unit cash cost outcome broadly in line with our previous guidance of c.$1.78/lb.

H1 2025H1 2024
Copper1        c/lb       225.0       170.5
Zinc2        c/lb         2.3        33.3
Steelmaking coal3         $/t       108.4       139.9
Energy coal3         $/t        65.0        72.6

1. Net unit cash cost after by-product credits, excluding costs expensed and associated with the MARA, El Pachon and New Range development projects

2. Net unit cash cost after by-product credits

3. FOB unit cash cost

H1 realised prices

Key metals


Realised		LME (average 6 months)
$/t		  Difference
           %
¢/lb$/t
Copper         410       9,043       9,432          (4)
Zinc         125       2,753       2,739           1
Nickel         697      15,370      15,369           –

Coal

H1 2025 $/tH1 2024 $/t
Steelmaking coal: average prime hard coking coal (PHCC) settlement price       184.7       277.4
Steelmaking coal: portfolio mix adjustment1       (17.6)        (3.2)
Steelmaking coal: average realised price2       167.1       274.2
Energy coal: average Newcastle coal (NEWC) settlement price       102.5       130.9
Energy coal: portfolio mix adjustment3       (23.9)       (22.0)
Energy coal: average realised price4        78.6       108.9

1. Component of our regular cash flow modelling guidance to reflect movements in the pricing of non-PHCC quality coals

2. Average energy-equivalent realised price to be applied across all H1 2025 steelmaking coal sales volumes

3. Component of our regular cash flow modelling guidance, primarily reflecting movements in the pricing of non-NEWC quality coals

4. Average energy-equivalent realised price to be applied across all H1 2025 energy coal sales volumes (including semi-soft)

Marketing Updates

Revised long-term EBIT guidance range

·          With the sale of Viterra to Bunge having now closed in early July 2025, we update our through the cycle long-term Marketing Adjusted EBIT guidance range to $2.3 to $3.5 billion p.a. (from the $2.2 to $3.2 billion which had been in place since 2017), reflecting:

o  the loss of c.$0.2 billion share of earnings from Viterra,

o  growth in our core metals and energy businesses, via entry into new markets and expansion of existing product lines, including LNG, alumina, steelmaking coal, lithium etc, and

o  inflationary progression to today’s dollars.

Estimated H1 performance

·          We expect to report a half-year Marketing Adjusted EBIT result of approximately $1.35 billion, comprising a strong metals and minerals contribution, balanced out by the challenging energy market backdrop.

Working capital

·          In H1 2025, we invested a net c.$1.1 billion into non-RMI working capital, primarily via a number of expected high-returning commodity pre-pay / lending opportunities, including in connection with completion of the purchase by the Chandra Asri-Glencore JV of the Bukom Singapore oil refinery complex and chemical assets from Shell during the period, in which Glencore now has a minority 20% equity stake and exclusive crude supply and oil product offtake arrangements.

Other matters

·          The Ferroalloys business completed the review of the sustainability of its smelting operations. The Boshoek and Wonderkop smelters were indefinitely suspended in May and June 2025, respectively, pending sufficient recovery in the ferrochrome market. Operations at the Lion smelter are currently temporarily suspended, undergoing scheduled annual maintenance and planned rebuilds.

·          During the period, the Group implemented several organisational changes across its Industrial business to optimise departmental management and reporting structures and to support enhanced technical excellence and operational focus. The appendix to this report shows the H1 2024 results for the Industrial activities reporting segment on the basis of the revised reporting structure, together with a reconciliation to the previously disclosed information. There is no change to total metrics for the Industrial activities reporting segment. The H1 2025 actual results will be presented on this basis.

GLEN_2025-H1+ProductionReportDownload

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Jubilee Metals Group

    Jubilee Metals Group PLC 57% increase in quarterly operational earnings

    Rio Tinto Plc

    Rio Tinto To Sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 billion

    Glencore plc

    Glencore completes acquisition of Volcan shares

    Glencore plc

    Glencore PLC To delist from Hong Kong Exchange

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple