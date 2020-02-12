Market Fallers: Associated British Foods, Halma

The stock price for Associated British Foods with EPIC code: LON:ABF has stepped down -1.33% or -36 points during the course of today’s session so far. Market sellers did not seem confident while the stock has been in play. Range high for the period has seen 2718 and a low of 2660. The total volume of shares exchanged so far has reached 135,557 with the daily average traded share volume around 1,174,098. The 52 week high for the share price is 2730 some 31 points difference from the previous days close and putting the 52 week low at 2078.81 which is a variance of 620.19 points. Associated British Foods now has a 20 SMA of 2674.73 and a 50 day moving average at 2635.18. The market capitalisation currently stands at £21,075.95m at the time of this report. Share price is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Associated British Foods being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:40:51 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2663 GBX.

The share price for Halma ticker lookup code: LON:HLMA has dropped -1.69% or -38 points during the course of today’s session so far. Traders were far from a positive bunch during this period. The periods high has reached 2244.33 and a low of 2198. The total volume of shares exchanged through this period comes to 176,116 whilst the average number of shares exchanged is 763,732. The 52 week high is 2261 some 17 points in difference on the previous days close and a 52 week low being 1470 a difference of some 774 points. Market capitalisation is now £8,374.98m at the time of this report. The stock is traded in GBX. Mcap is measured in GBP. This article was written with the last trade for Halma being recorded at Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:40:00 AM GMT with the stock price trading at 2206 GBX.