Associated British Foods Plc confirms interim dividend

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has confirmed that an interim dividend of 20.7 pence per ordinary share will be paid on 4 July 2025 to shareholders on the Company’s register of members as at the close of business on 30 May 2025. The ex-dividend date is 29 May 2025.

Asscoaited British Foods operates a dividend reinvestment plan which is provided by Equiniti Financial Services Limited. The final date for receipt or withdrawal of elections under the DRIP will be 13 June 2025. The DRIP enables the Company’s shareholders to elect to have their cash dividend payments used to purchase the Company’s shares. More information can be found at www.shareview.co.uk/info/drip.