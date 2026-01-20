Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Likewise Group lifts sales, eyes investment to push past £200m target

Likewise plc

Likewise Group grew revenue by 8.6% to £163.8 million in 2025 and is now looking at further investment to speed up its expansion beyond the £200 million sales target. The company is increasing prices across flooring categories, adding capacity and upgrading infrastructure to support growth and improve margins.

Sales in the core Likewise Floors division rose 13.3% last year. Inflation-linked price rises on vinyl, laminate and carpet were introduced in January and February and are expected to boost revenue and margin in early 2026.

The group expanded processing and logistics in 2025, with key upgrades in Glasgow, Leeds, Newport and Derby. A new cutting table in Leeds and a growing delivery fleet—up 42 vehicles last year and set to reach 160 in 2026—are central to handling higher volume.

Profit for 2025 is on track with market expectations. The board expects earnings to grow in 2026 as recent investments start to pay off. Management is also reviewing options for new investment to accelerate growth and go beyond the original sales target.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Likewise Group lifts sales, eyes investment to push past £200m target

Flooring firm Likewise grows revenue and capacity, now weighing investment to move past £200m in sales.
Likewise

Likewise Group reports 8.6% revenue growth to £163.8m in FY25

Likewise Group plc announced an 8.6% increase in total revenue to £163.8 million for the year ended 31 December 2025, with sales in Likewise Floors up 13.3%.

UK PMI data points to economic stabilisation in early 2026

Recent UK PMI data indicates modest growth across manufacturing and services, suggesting a stabilising economic outlook as 2026 begins.

Manufacturing moves back into expansion

UK manufacturing entered expansion in December, with rising orders and output pointing to a potential turning point for the sector.

Flooring decisions being made earlier in home design

Flooring is becoming a first-choice decision in home design, creating new opportunities for companies focused on quality surfaces.

A shift in UK manufacturing could reshape the narrative

UK manufacturing moves back into growth as easing costs and rising orders open up early-stage opportunities for investors.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple