Likewise Group lifts sales, eyes investment to push past £200m target

Likewise Group grew revenue by 8.6% to £163.8 million in 2025 and is now looking at further investment to speed up its expansion beyond the £200 million sales target. The company is increasing prices across flooring categories, adding capacity and upgrading infrastructure to support growth and improve margins.

Sales in the core Likewise Floors division rose 13.3% last year. Inflation-linked price rises on vinyl, laminate and carpet were introduced in January and February and are expected to boost revenue and margin in early 2026.

The group expanded processing and logistics in 2025, with key upgrades in Glasgow, Leeds, Newport and Derby. A new cutting table in Leeds and a growing delivery fleet—up 42 vehicles last year and set to reach 160 in 2026—are central to handling higher volume.

Profit for 2025 is on track with market expectations. The board expects earnings to grow in 2026 as recent investments start to pay off. Management is also reviewing options for new investment to accelerate growth and go beyond the original sales target.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.