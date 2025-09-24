Likewise positions itself for the next phase of expansion

In the first half of 2025, Likewise Group turned heads by delivering a return to profitability. Revenue climbed about 10% to £77.9 million (from £70.7 million a year earlier), and underlying EBITDA rose by 21%. The company reported a small pre-tax profit of roughly £230,000, reversing a loss of £317,000 the prior year. The board approved a 10% rise in the interim dividend (0.1375 pence vs 0.1250 pence).

Likewise credits its recovery to a mix of rising own-brand sales (up roughly 14%), tighter cost control and network enhancements. Over the past 18 months, it has hired 21 additional sales executives and bolstered its logistics footprint with developments in Glasgow, Derby and Plymouth, while securing planning consent for a new hub in Newport expected to open in 2026.

The confidence in the second half rests partly on trading momentum: like-for-like sales were running about 10% ahead through August, and the board reiterated its belief that the busier autumn trading season offers further upside. Management says it remains on course to meet full-year market expectations despite inflationary and cost pressures (for example, rising employer contributions).

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.