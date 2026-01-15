Follow us on:

Likewise Group reports 8.6% revenue growth to £163.8m in FY25

Likewise

Likewise Group plc (LON:LIKE), the fast growing and progressive Flooring Distributor in the UK, has announced that Total Group Revenue for the year ended 31 December 2025 increased by 8.6% to £163.8 million. Sales in Likewise Floors grew by 13.3%.

With the infrastructure established, the Group is well on target to achieve its original objective of £200 million of Sales Revenue. The Board is now considering various investment options to materially exceed that figure.

Following a number of years with zero inflation, the Flooring Industry in the UK is experiencing price increases as we commence 2026 in Carpet, Residential Vinyl, Laminate, Luxury Vinyl Tile, Adhesives, Levelling Compounds and Commercial Products. Likewise is implementing these increases during January and February.

Increased processing and operating capacity has been developed during 2025 with additional capacity being created in 2026. Glasgow is now contributing meaningful volumes to the Likewise Logistics Network and the new 5 metre wide Cutting Table has been installed in Leeds during the Christmas break to enable further efficiencies. Construction of the extension at Newport is on schedule to create an additional Distribution Hub for H2 2026. Cutting is also underway in the Derby Distribution Hub to expand the Valley Logistics Network. During 2025 the Group purchased 42 new and replacement delivery vehicles with the fleet increasing to at least 160 vehicles in 2026.

The Group continues to attract top quality Sales Executives, with the Team now totalling 102 experienced Executives providing excellent customer relationships. Their knowledge combined with extensive new Products, Sales, Marketing and Point of Sale activities will continue to increase our market share with Independent Flooring Retailers and Contractors.

The Board is extremely confident in the ability of our Management to take advantage of the extensive opportunities before us. Combined with continuing to increase volumes, the key focus is on improving operating margins, enabling further investment to provide greater capacity and efficiency to the benefit of our Suppliers, Customers and all Stakeholders.

The Group is on track to achieve current market expectations of Profit Before Tax for FY25 with further meaningful growth in profitability anticipated in FY26.

Tony Brewer, Chief Executive of Likewise, said:

“The Group continues to invest in excellent people and increasing operational capacity to create the future prosperity of the business and to exceed £200 million Sales Revenue.   

The aforementioned price increases are really important to Likewise and the Flooring Industry as a whole. We need to improve operating margins to enable investment in our people and infrastructure which will provide an exciting future for all involved.

Many thanks to all our Management and Staff, Suppliers and Customers, Shareholders and all Stakeholders for their ongoing support.”

