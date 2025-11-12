Flooring holds firm as UK spending contracts elsewhere

Recent figures from Barclays show a 0.7% year‑on‑year drop in overall spending on debit and credit cards in the UK for September, following a 0.5% rise in August. Spending on essential items fell sharply by 2.6%, while discretionary spending rose by only 0.2%. Despite this broadly muted picture, spending on certain non‑essential categories, including clothing, furniture, flooring, and beauty, sood out as relatively resilient, as consumers sought affordable purchases even as they cut back elsewhere.

The flooring sector appears to have benefited from this selective spending behaviour. While major essential categories faced cutbacks, flooring together with furniture and décor items remained among the parts of the home‑improvement and interior environment segments that received consumer attention. Flooring, in particular, may be viewed as a one‑off investment rather than recurring spending, and thus more resilient in a tighter spending environment.

Likewise Group PLC (LON:LIKE) is a distributor of floorcoverings and matting and has the opportunity to consolidate the domestic and commercial floorcovering markets to become one of the UK’s largest distributors in this sector.