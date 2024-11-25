Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$170.71’, now -4.9% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $188.00 and $143.00 calculating the average target share price we see $170.71. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $179.45 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.9%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $183.90 and the 200 day moving average is $183.76. The company has a market capitalization of 6.39B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $180.83 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,077,716,962 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.07, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.