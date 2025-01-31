Follow us on:

Landstar System, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -3.6% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LSTR) have now 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $145.00 calculating the mean target price we have $166.70. Given that the stocks previous close was at $172.92 this would indicate that there is a downside of -3.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $178.40 while the 200 day moving average is $181.55. The market capitalization for the company is 5.90B. The current share price for the company is: $166.94 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,683,600,214 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.3, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.

