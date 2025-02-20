Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$165.03’, now 1.5% Upside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) have now 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $145.00 calculating the average target share price we see $165.03. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $162.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of $172.12 while the 200 day moving average is $180.72. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.59B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $158.38 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,674,538,750 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.74, revenue per share of $136.03 and a 8.61% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.