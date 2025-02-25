Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$165.03’, now 5.4% Upside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $145.00 calculating the average target share price we see $165.03. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $156.59 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.4%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $170.59 while the 200 day moving average is $180.41. The market cap for the company is 5.54B. The stock price is currently at: $156.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,836,804,529 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.46, revenue per share of $136.03 and a 8.61% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.