Landstar System, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and 3.2% Upside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $145.00 calculating the mean target price we have $165.03. Now with the previous closing price of $159.86 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 3.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $173.64 while the 200 day moving average is $180.93. The company has a market capitalization of 5.64B. The stock price is currently at: $159.79 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,825,691,371 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.