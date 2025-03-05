Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$165.03’, now 6.2% Upside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LSTR) now have 13 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $145.00 calculating the average target share price we see $165.03. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $155.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 6.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of $167.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to $179.77. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.46B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $154.52 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,796,731,607 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.15, revenue per share of $136.03 and a 8.55% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.