Landstar System, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$169.55’, now 1.0% Upside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) have now 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $186.00 and $145.00 calculating the average target share price we see $169.55. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $167.86 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 1.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $181.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to $182.42. The company has a market cap of 5.96B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $168.67 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,019,475,634 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.88, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.