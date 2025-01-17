Landstar System, Inc. – Consensus ‘hold’ rating and -4.8% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. which can be found using ticker (LSTR) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $186.00 and $145.00 with the average target price sitting at $168.79. Now with the previous closing price of $177.25 this would imply there is a potential downside of -4.8%. The 50 day MA is $180.37 and the 200 day MA is $181.95. The market capitalization for the company is 6.28B. The current share price for the company is: $177.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,982,567,728 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.5, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.