Landstar System, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and -7.5% Downside Potential

Landstar System, Inc. with ticker code (LSTR) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $188.00 and $143.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $170.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at $184.51 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.5%. The 50 day MA is $184.29 and the 200 day MA is $183.41. The company has a market cap of 6.41B. The current share price for the company is: $181.29 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,926,078,445 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 31.04, revenue per share of $135.42 and a 9.13% return on assets.

Landstar System, Inc. (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company operates through two operating segments: the transportation logistics segment and the insurance segment. The transportation logistics segment provides a range of integrated transportation management solutions. Transportation services offered by the Company include truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, the United States-Canada and the United States-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo and customs brokerage. The Company’s insurance segment consists of Signature Insurance Company (Signature), a wholly owned offshore insurance subsidiary, and Risk Management Claim Services, Inc. The insurance segment offers risk and claims management services to certain of Landstar’s operating subsidiaries.