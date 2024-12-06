KEFI Gold and Copper GM to be held on 2 January 2025

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON: KEFI), the exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, anounces that, further to its Company’s announcement of 2 December 2024 regarding the Capital Raise, a Circular, including the Notice of General Meeting and Form of Proxy, will be posted to shareholders later today.

A copy of the Circular will shortly be available to download from the Company’s website at www.kefi-goldandcopper.com

The General Meeting will be held at on 2 January 2025 at 12:00 p.m. (AEDT) at 49 Pennant Avenue, Denistone East 2112, NSW, Australia.