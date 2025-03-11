Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

KEFI Gold and Copper updates on Tulu Kapi financing and Major Works

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI) the gold and copper exploration and development company focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, has reported that approvals and other preparations are progressing well towards an all-parties signing of the Tulu Kapi Gold Project financing and the launch of Major Works.

Highlights

·    Credit committee approval now granted by both banks
·    Ethiopian Country Membership approved for second bank and now being Ratified
·    Definitive Agreements being assembled by 31 March 2025
·    Remaining administrative and site procedures progressing well as regards certifications required for all parties Boards to approve signing
·    Equity capital preparations on track at subsidiary company levels

Summary

The key activity streams have been proceeding as anticipated (see announcement 4 February 2025) and are now considered to comprise procedural formalities given the decisions which have already been taken.

Credit committee approvals have now been granted by both banks with typical applicable conditions for signing and disbursement. Finalised terms and conditions have been set for the expanded project finance secured loan package of $240 million (see announcement 10 January 2025). Requisite internal Board ratifications are in process, in sequence with the other formalities of signing, the payment of success and commitment fees and the issuance notices to proceed to the various contractors and service providers.

Ethiopian Country Membership for the second co-lending bank has been approved at the Ministerial level and is going through Parliamentary Ratification after top-level meetings in Addis Ababa in late February. This is the preferred procedure between countries and their most aligned multilateral development financial institutions. This form of protection places both co-lenders onto the same in-country footing.

Remaining administrative procedures are proceeding in parallel with detailed definitive agreements being assembled by 31 March 2025:

·    Government field support and the administrative confirmations required were recently presented by the Company to the highest levels of Federal and Regional Government with the follow-through in process;
·    Refreshed contractual confirmations for process plant and mining services are in train, so that signings can occur with up-to-date fixed-price and other relevant components;
·    First community compensation has been paid, establishing important precedents and allowing construction of the initial construction camp;
·    Local Government is carrying out the Community Property Survey so as to set the full community resettlement budget in order to avoid any misalignment after major works are launched;
·    Activities taken recently to reduce construction schedule risk:
Alternative access road from highway to site, now over 50% complete, to improve efficiency and security;
Initial construction camp now being built;
Increased water supply being installed for community and works.

Equity-capital preparations at subsidiary-company levels are advancing in parallel with the timetable. Government investment is proceeding as planned. Sophisticated African investors are assembling for the product offering of the KEFI Minerals Preference Share denominated as a local-currency investment offering USD-linked protection for both principal and yield along with a gold-upside kicker attaching to gold prices realised by TKGM above the gold-spot price prevailing at the time of issuance. 

KEFI Gold and Copper Founder and Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, commented, “The Tulu Kapi Gold Project is proceeding as anticipated, with the approvals received from banks and widespread Government support, and for detailed documentation to be ready 31 March 2025, to trigger full launch as soon as possible thereafter.  

“We are accordingly now triggering  launch steps with community, contractors and financiers.

“It is fortuitous that current timing coincides with gold being at record highs, the recent floating of the local Ethiopian currency and the consequential investor interest in protection against further devaluation with the sharp resurgence of economic growth in Ethiopia and the inception of major economic reforms including the recent launch of Ethiopian Securities Exchange.

“The development of Tulu Kapi’s regulatory framework and procedural detail have needed continual refinement for this first such transaction in Ethiopia. Be that as it may, we have succeeded in bringing Tulu Kapi to the starting block with a bespoke project syndicate of Government, leading African banks, contractors and sophisticated investors.

“This is a powerful syndicate for the Project’s long-term protection and optimisation. And we are now confident that all external factors support our plan to assemble all definitive documentation by 31 March 2025, and to then expedite drawdowns and Major Works.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Upgrades Jibal Qutman Gold Resource to 902,000 oz

Indicated Resources are up 69% and now represent 83% of upgraded Resources allowing for Ore Reserve development
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper boosts Hawiah Project Mineral Resources by 26%

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc upgrades Hawiah Copper-Gold Project with a 26% increase in resources, highlighting significant potential in Saudi Arabia.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper advances Tulu Kapi project launch with expanded financing

KEFI Gold and Copper plc updates on the Tulu Kapi Gold Project's launch in Ethiopia, expanding funds, and progressing community and financing efforts.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper selected for the Saudi Government’s Exploration Enablement Program

KEFI Gold and Copper's GMCO joint venture secures a spot in Saudi Arabia's Exploration Enablement Program, fast-tracking exploration success.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper confirms all legal claims successfully dismissed

KEFI Gold and Copper plc triumphs in court, clearing final hurdles to advance its Tulu Kapi Gold Project financing and commence major works by Q1 2025.
KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper GMCO awarded Umm Hijlan Exploration Licence

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON: KEFI) secures the Umm Hijlan Exploration Licence in Saudi Arabia, bolstering its strategic Hawiah Project resource potential.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.