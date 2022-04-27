KEFI Gold and Copper General Meeting to be held in May

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON: KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced that, further to the announcement made on 20 April 2022, a General Meeting of the Company will be held on 17 May 2022 at 10 a.m. BST at Marlin Waterloo, Lower Ground Floor, 111 Westminster Bridge Road, Waterloo, SE1 7HR, United Kingdom.

KEFI Gold and Copper is an exploration and development company focused on gold and copper deposits in the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield.