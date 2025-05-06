Gold surges as Fed decision and tariff tensions fuel investor demand

Gold prices have rallied sharply, exceeding \$3,300 per ounce, as investors seek refuge amid escalating trade tensions and anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming policy decision. This surge underscores gold’s enduring appeal as a hedge against economic and geopolitical instability.

On Monday, spot gold climbed over 2%, reaching \$3,316.18 per ounce, effectively erasing the previous week’s losses. U.S. gold futures mirrored this ascent, rising to \$3,328.80. This upward momentum continued into Tuesday, with spot gold touching a two-week high of \$3,357.63, driven by renewed safe-haven demand.

The catalyst for this surge is multifaceted. President Donald Trump’s unexpected announcement of a 100% tariff on foreign-produced films has reignited fears of a global trade war, prompting investors to flock to gold as a protective asset. Additionally, the U.S. dollar’s decline, with the dollar index falling below the 100 level, has made gold more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Market participants are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting, with expectations that interest rates will remain in the 4.25%-4.50% range. However, any dovish signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell could further bolster gold’s rally. Analysts suggest that the current economic landscape, characterized by tariff-induced uncertainties and a weakening dollar, provides a conducive environment for gold to maintain its upward trajectory.

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its bullish outlook on gold, forecasting prices to reach \$3,700 by the end of the year and potentially \$4,000 by mid-2026. The bank also notes that, while gold continues to outperform silver, the strong correlation between the two metals could lead to increased silver prices as well.

Despite signs of consolidation after reaching an all-time high of \$3,500.05 in April, gold remains up 30% from November lows. Investment flows into gold have surged, with Q1 2025 seeing a 170% year-over-year increase, reaching 552 metric tons, the highest since early 2022. This robust demand, particularly for ETFs and physical gold, underscores investor confidence in gold’s role as a safe-haven asset.

Gold has reaffirmed its position as a premier safe-haven asset amid global economic uncertainties. The recent surge in prices reflects investor sentiment favouring gold’s stability and intrinsic value. As market dynamics evolve, gold remains a critical component of diversified investment portfolios.

