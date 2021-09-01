KEFI Gold and Copper Africa Down Under Presentation

KEFI Gold and Copper plc (LON:KEFI), the gold and copper exploration and development company with projects in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced today that the Company’s Executive Chairman, Harry Anagnostaras-Adams, will today present online from Ethiopia to the annual “Africa Down Under” mining industry conference in Perth, Australia, which is attended by over 200 companies active in the African minerals sector and the representatives of the African host countries.

The presentation being given is available on the Company’s website at https://www.kefi-minerals.com and highlights the recent, previously announced, developments regarding the Company’s projects, together with the following more recent updates:

Tulu Kapi, Ethiopia:

· Triggered the first stage of the Tulu Kapi community resettlement compensation and detailed engineering for plant procurement.

· The Ethiopian Ministry for Mines and Petroleum has approved the schedule to trigger development in October 2021 and project company TKGM has confirmed the remaining requirements from the Government for development to commence.

Hawiah, Saudi Arabia:

· Phase 4 drilling has been completed and, whilst focused mainly on in-fill drilling to upgrade the resource from Inferred to Indicated, it has also successfully added tonnes and grade and confirmed that mineralisation remains open.

· The updated Hawiah Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) remains on track to be reported in Q4 2021 incorporating the results of the phase 4 drilling and successful previous drilling campaigns.

KEFI Gold and Copper is focused primarily on the advanced Tulu Kapi Gold Project development project in Ethiopia, along with its pipeline of other projects within the highly prospective Arabian-Nubian Shield. KEFI targets that production at Tulu Kapi generates cash flows for capital repayments, further exploration and expansion as warranted and, when appropriate, dividends to shareholders.