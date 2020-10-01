Juniper Research Recognizes Boku with two ‘Future Digital Awards’

Boku Inc., (LON:BOKU), the world’s leading provider of mobile payment and identity solutions, today announced that it is the recipient of two 2020 Future Digital Awards, Best Mobile Money Offering (Platinum) and Fraud Detection and Prevention Innovation (Gold). The Future Digital Awards are organized by Juniper Research to recognize companies which have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are likely to make a significant impact in the future.

The two awards recognize the unique value that the company delivers to both mobile payments and identity on a global basis. The Best Mobile Money Offering award winner comes after Boku has integrated and launched several mobile wallets into its global payments network. The Fraud Detection and Prevention Innovation award recognizes the company’s Authenticate product for its support for multiple authentication technologies that ensure compatibility as well as its unparalleled volume of direct connections to mobile operators.

Both awards are a testament to Boku’s platform approach to connecting merchants to a global network of local, mobile-first payments and identity endpoints.

Jon Prideaux, CEO Boku, commented, “Boku are thrilled to be recognized in both focus areas of our business. Our customers rely on us to develop solutions and connectivity that enable them to seamlessly and securely transact with their customers in every corner of the globe. These awards highlight the value we have and will continue to deliver to the global brands that make up our customer base.”

