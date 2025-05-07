Follow us on:

Jubilee Metals unleashes high-grade copper potential in Zambia

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals Group is nearing the completion of its high-grade copper ore processing trials at the Roan Concentrator in Zambia, a move poised to significantly enhance its production capabilities. Over the past six weeks, the company has processed four distinct types of high-grade, previously mined copper materials, each requiring specific circuit adjustments to optimise recovery rates. These trials have demonstrated the potential for a substantial and sustained increase in copper output, validating Jubilee’s strategic shift towards processing higher-grade materials.

The trials are expected to conclude within the next two weeks, with the final two material compositions currently undergoing evaluation. The results will inform the selection of source material for a targeted long-term supply agreement, ensuring a consistent feedstock for the Roan facility. This initiative aligns with Jubilee’s broader strategy to secure and process high-grade copper resources, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and profitability.

In tandem with the Roan trials, Jubilee is advancing its Munkoyo Open-Pit mine operations, which are on track to achieve a production target of 8,500 tonnes per month of high-grade run-of-mine copper, exceeding 2% copper content. An additional 75,000 tonnes per month of lower-grade material is being stockpiled, providing a buffer to support sustained production levels.

Furthermore, Jubilee has commenced trading from its Large Waste Project, which contains an estimated 260 million tonnes of material. The initial phase involves the trading of 10 million tonnes, with first payments already received, marking a significant milestone in monetising this substantial resource.([Investing.com][4],

Jubilee’s CEO, Leon Coetzer, emphasised the significance of these developments, stating that the trials have confirmed the potential for a significant and sustained improvement in copper production from Roan. He highlighted the company’s ability to adapt its processing configurations to accommodate varying material compositions, thereby optimising metallurgical performance.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

