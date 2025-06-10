Follow us on:

Jubilee Metals to divest South African assets in R1.6 billion deal

Jubilee-Metals-Group

Jubilee Metals Group has received a binding offer valued at R1.6 billion for its South African chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) operations. The proposed transaction marks a significant strategic shift for the company, which has decided to focus its future growth on opportunities in Zambia rather than South Africa. The offer, made by a consortium of investors, covers the sale of Jubilee’s entire South African chrome and PGM business, including associated assets and operations.

This move comes as Jubilee Metals seeks to realign its portfolio and concentrate resources on its rapidly expanding Zambian copper projects, which have shown considerable potential. The company’s leadership believes that the Zambian assets offer more attractive growth prospects, particularly as global demand for copper continues to rise, driven by the energy transition and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

The sale of the South African assets is expected to provide Jubilee with significant capital, which will be used to accelerate the development of its copper operations in Zambia. The company has emphasized that this divestment will not only strengthen its balance sheet but also allow it to focus on projects with higher returns and long-term sustainability.

Shareholders and regulatory authorities are yet to approve the transaction, but the offer underscores the growing interest in South African chrome and PGM assets, even as some companies shift their focus to other regions. Jubilee’s management has expressed confidence that the deal will unlock value for shareholders and position the company for a new phase of growth centred on Zambia’s mining sector.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

