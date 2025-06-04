Jubilee Metals secures game-changing copper supply deal

Jubilee Metals Group has struck a pivotal long-term feedstock supply agreement in Zambia that is expected to significantly enhance its copper production capabilities. The deal, involving the supply of copper ore for Jubilee’s refining operations, marks a major milestone in the company’s expansion strategy within Africa’s premier copper region. At a time when the world is scrambling for reliable copper sources to fuel the clean energy transition and electrification megatrend, Jubilee is positioning itself as a vital supplier in the global value chain.

The agreement secures consistent copper ore supply over multiple years, forming the foundation for an uplift in processing volumes at Jubilee’s Roan Concentrator in Zambia. This facility, which lies at the core of the company’s Southern Copper Refining Strategy, is already processing copper material sourced from nearby mines and tailings. The new supply deal bolsters feedstock security and adds predictability to operational throughput, allowing for better efficiency and scale.

A key strength of this agreement is its structure. The deal ensures long-term supply commitments, mitigating the risks of market-driven fluctuations in raw material availability. For investors, this translates into greater revenue stability and improved forecasting ability. Jubilee expects to significantly increase its annual copper units in the short to medium term as a direct consequence of this partnership.

What sets Jubilee apart in this high-stakes market is its ability to extract value from overlooked resources, including tailings and waste materials. By leveraging proprietary processing techniques, the company has developed a reputation for delivering high recovery rates and low-cost production. This supply agreement enables Jubilee to ramp up output without the need to source new mining licences or capital-intensive exploration, which conserves both time and capital.

The Zambian government’s focus on revitalising the mining sector through supportive policy and infrastructure investment is an added advantage. Jubilee’s alignment with these national goals not only supports its current projects but also enhances its ability to scale operations further. With copper recognised as a critical metal for electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and grid upgrades, Jubilee’s expanding production base is extremely well timed.

From an ESG perspective, the company continues to strengthen its credentials. The feedstock being sourced under this agreement includes materials that might otherwise go to waste. Processing these resources aligns with broader sustainability objectives while supporting job creation and local economic development in Zambia. This dual benefit underscores Jubilee’s ability to integrate profitability with positive social impact.

The copper market is currently experiencing a wave of investor interest as supply constraints and rising demand drive bullish sentiment. Jubilee’s proactive steps to secure feedstock in this climate could enhance its pricing power and provide a competitive edge. Investors looking for exposure to copper with a strong African growth angle and sustainability-focused production model may find Jubilee’s evolving portfolio particularly compelling.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.