Jubilee Metals Reports Strong FY2025 Output as Focus Shifts to Copper – Shard Capital

Jubilee Metals
Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) has delivered a solid production performance across its South African operations in the year ended 30 June 2025, with rising volumes in both chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) helping to maintain earnings despite market headwinds. The company is now setting its sights on higher-margin copper projects in Zambia, as it progresses with a potential $90 million divestment of its South African chrome and PGM business.

In a research update issued by Shard Capital on 21 July 2025, Analyst Sheldon Modeland, P.Geo., commented on the strength of Jubilee’s latest quarterly and annual results, stating:
“Jubilee Metals delivered a strong production update for its South African chrome and PGM operations for FY2025 with copper remaining the core focus for longer-term growth.”

FY2025 Production Highlights Surpass Guidance

Jubilee’s chrome and PGM output both exceeded or met guided targets for the year. Chrome concentrate production for the fourth quarter totalled 505,578 tonnes, up 19.9% year-on-year, while full-year output reached 1,932,798 tonnes, rising nearly 25% against the previous financial year. This not only marks a substantial operational gain but also beats the company’s revised guidance of 1.85 million tonnes.

PGM production also saw a healthy lift in the final quarter, growing 14.6% to 8,973 ounces, with the annual total reaching 38,579 ounces, a 6% improvement that matched the updated target of 38,000oz.

Despite softer chrome pricing in recent months, Jubilee’s earnings from its South African segment were maintained broadly in line with the previous year. A rebound in platinum prices—up around 33%—helped mitigate margin pressures, although it did not fully compensate for reduced chrome profit margins.

Market Shift Increases Chrome Exposure

A key observation in the Shard Capital report is the changing revenue profile of Jubilee’s business. Chrome now dominates its South African stream to such a degree that a 1% change in the chrome price is estimated to have the same earnings impact as a 4.5% change in platinum pricing. This disproportion has heightened earnings sensitivity to chrome market movements, which have softened recently amid falling stainless steel demand and broader concerns over global growth.

In light of this market exposure, Modeland notes the increasing importance of securing more balanced revenue streams:
“As Jubilee’s operational exposure to chrome increases – which presents less margin versus PGMs – the company is moving towards transforming its asset mix with a copper dominant production base in Zambia.”

Bolstering the Copper Strategy with a Potential Asset Sale

A strategic pivot is well underway. On 5 June 2025, Jubilee received a conditional binding offer from a private metals and mining group to acquire its South Africa-based chrome and PGM assets for up to $90 million, payable over three years. According to the company, sale agreements are now being finalised.

The disposal would allow Jubilee to focus entirely on advancing its Zambian copper portfolio, where the company sees stronger pricing and greater margin potential. Copper prices remain comparatively robust, supported by structural growth drivers such as energy transition and constrained supply.

Modeland appears optimistic about the transformation, writing:
“With this renewed strategic direction, disposal of non-core assets will unlock further value while allowing management to concentrate efforts on executing its copper strategy.”

FY2026 Guidance: Stable but Selective

Jubilee continues to provide cautious production guidance for the year ahead, forecasting:

  • Chrome concentrate: between 1.65 million and 1.8 million tonnes
  • PGM production: between 36,000oz and 40,000oz

These figures suggest stability in South African operations while awaiting the potential sale. Until that transition is completed, Jubilee remains committed to safe and efficient execution across its current sites.

Corporate Snapshot

  • Ticker: JLP (AIM)
  • Share Price: 3.4p
  • Market Capitalisation: £107.0 million
  • Enterprise Value: £119.2 million
  • Free Float: 70%
  • Primary Operations: Chrome and PGMs in South Africa, Copper and Cobalt in Zambia
  • Board Leadership: CEO Leon Coetzer, Chairman Dr Mathews Phosa, Finance Director Jonathan Morley-Kirk

The company’s business model is focused on recovering metal from unprocessed historical waste rock, tailings, and run-of-mine material. Modular, low-capex facilities are central to this approach, supporting an efficient capital structure and quick returns on new opportunities.

Final Thoughts

Jubilee Metals has used operational excellence in FY2025 to endure a weaker chrome market, delivering on or above production targets across the board. The shift in commodity exposure has prompted a decisive push towards copper, with a planned South African asset sale potentially streamlining the company into a more margin-attractive portfolio. While short-term earnings remain tied to chrome and PGMs, the strategic move to Zambia puts Jubilee in a favourable position as it looks to capitalise on long-term copper demand.

