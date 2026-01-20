Follow us on:

Jubilee Metals refocuses on Zambian copper as South African exit advances

Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group is now firmly concentrating its efforts on copper production in Zambia after progressing with the sale of its South African chrome and platinum operations. The company has begun receiving staged payments from the disposal, totalling around US$10 million so far, and expects further payments in line with the agreed schedule. These funds are being used to strengthen Jubilee’s financial position and accelerate investment in its Zambian copper assets.

The exit from South Africa marks a clear shift in strategy. Jubilee is moving away from managing a multi-commodity, multi-country portfolio and instead focusing on a single, high-demand metal in a single jurisdiction.

Copper is central to global electrification and infrastructure development, and market forecasts suggest continued supply constraints. Jubilee’s decision to pivot to copper aligns it with these long-term trends. The company’s Zambian projects already include established processing infrastructure and active mining operations, positioning it to benefit from both rising demand and its own growing production capabilities.

Jubilee Metals Group plc (LON:JLP) is a diversified metal recovery business with a world-class portfolio of projects in South Africa and Zambia. The Company’s expanding multi-project portfolio across South Africa and Zambia provides exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals, chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper and cobalt.

