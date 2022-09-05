Jubilee Metals Project Roan achieves nameplate capacity

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP), a diversified leader in metals processing with operations in Africa, has announced that the newly constructed Zambian copper concentrator, Project Roan, has reached nameplate capacity following the successful commissioning and ramp-up of the operations. Project Roan is a core component of the Company’s Zambian Southern Copper Refining Strategy which aims to produce 12 000 tonnes of copper per annum through the Sable Refinery.

Highlights

Leon Coetzer, Jubilee Metals CEO, commented: “We are delighted to have reached nameplate production throughput levels at our Project Roan concentrator. This is a defining milestone that transforms our operational footprint in Zambia. Despite a challenging construction period marred by COVID-19 and supply-chain interruptions, all construction activities at Project Roan were completed in 11 months which is a remarkable achievement.

“The Southern Copper project in Zambia is a great example of the Jubilee Way of establishing growth, requiring an investment of approximately £ 40 million to deliver a 12 000 tonnes per annum copper cathode production capacity within two and a half years of entering Zambia. This investment is a fraction of the industry norm’s capitalisation requirements per unit of copper.

“I am extremely proud of the Jubilee team’s performance and thank them for their dedication to deliver Project Roan at scale. With the completed hand-over by the projects team, the operational efficiencies will continue to be optimised under the management of our operational team. Our projects team’s focus now shifts on to the commissioning and ramp up of the cobalt circuit as well as the much larger Northern Refining Project.”