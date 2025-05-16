Jubilee Metals fast tracks high-grade copper success in Zambia

Jubilee Metals Group is advancing its copper processing capabilities in Zambia, with the Roan Concentrator trials entering their final phase. Initiated on February 6, 2025, these trials aim to optimise the processing of high-grade copper ores, a move that could redefine the company’s production dynamics.

The trials have involved processing four distinct high-grade ore types, each requiring specific circuit adjustments due to their unique mineral compositions. These adaptations have slightly delayed the final results, now expected within two weeks. However, initial findings are promising, indicating a potential for sustained increases in copper production rates.

This strategic pivot from processing copper tailings to high-grade ores at Roan is supported by the trial outcomes. The transition is anticipated to enhance operational efficiency and align with a forthcoming long-term supply agreement, ensuring a steady flow of high-quality feedstock.

Complementing the Roan operations, Jubilee’s Munkoyo Open-Pit mine is on track to achieve a monthly production target of 8,500 tonnes of high-grade run-of-mine material, exceeding 2% copper content. An additional 75,000 tonnes per month of lower-grade material is stockpiled, providing flexibility and scalability in production planning.

In parallel, Jubilee has commenced trading 10 million tonnes from its Large Waste Project, part of an estimated 260 million tonnes of material. The initial transactions have been completed, marking a significant milestone in monetising previously untapped resources.

Energy reliability remains a critical factor in sustaining mining operations. Jubilee has proactively secured regulatory approval for a power supply agreement to support its Roan and Sable facilities. This initiative is part of a broader regional effort to enhance energy infrastructure, including the development of the Iringa–Sumbawanga High Voltage Power Line, which will connect Zambia’s grid to Tanzania’s, facilitating cross-border electricity exchange.

