Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc Annual Report to March 2022

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) has released its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Marc van Gelder, Chairman of JEDT commented on the outlook:

“Predicting the outlook in these uncertain times remains very challenging. The last few months have been difficult for global markets, with considerable uncertainty surrounding the implications of the re-emergence of inflation and the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the Board remains confident in the robust investment process and careful approach to risk management followed by the Investment Managers and believes that investing in European smaller companies will continue to deliver attractive long-term returns for shareholders.”

Francesco Conte and Edward Greaves, Investment Managers of JPMorgan European Discovery Trust added:

“We started the year believing like many market participants and policymakers that inflation would prove to be transient. The sad events in the Ukraine and more recently the lockdowns in China make it highly unlikely that rises in prices will be temporary. The positive aspect of equities unlike bonds is that there are companies and sectors that can still perform in inflationary environments and those are the companies which we have been increasingly investing in. Companies with high barriers to entry should be able to pass on inflation. Certain areas of insurance are positively correlated with rising bond yields. Prime property companies in areas where there is limited capacity such as logistics should also have pricing power. So, in the short term, we have adapted the portfolio to be better insulated from inflation.It is difficult to predict when the current inflationary spiral will end. 

Historically, European smaller companies have been one of the best asset classes in the world, and we do not see the fundamentals that brought this about, changing. Innovation has powered smaller companies and will continue to do so long into the future. As always it is our job to find these opportunities.” 

jpm-european-discovery-trust-plc-ar-2022Download

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) is an investment trust company. The Investment Trust JEDT objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.

You might also enjoy reading  JEDT investment fund targets Europe investing opportunities (LON: JEDT)
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust JEDT

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
JPMorgan European Discovery Trust JEDT

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.