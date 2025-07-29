Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L): A Steady Ride with Promising Upside in the UK Rail and Bus Sectors

Broker Ratings

FirstGroup PLC, trading under the symbol FGP.L, is a significant player in the UK’s industrials sector, specifically within the railroads industry. The company has carved out a substantial presence, operating both bus and rail services across the nation. With a market capitalisation of $1.27 billion, FirstGroup is a formidable force in public transport, providing essential services to millions of commuters daily.

The current stock price of FirstGroup stands at 221.2 GBp, showing a modest increase of 2.20 GBp, equating to a 0.01% change. This places the stock near the upper end of its 52-week range, which spans from 133.20 GBp to 233.00 GBp. This range indicates a period of recovery and growth after previous dips, reflecting a broader trend of stabilisation in the transport sector post-pandemic.

From a valuation perspective, some metrics are not available, such as the trailing P/E ratio and price/book ratio. However, the forward P/E ratio is notably high at 1,032.49, suggesting expectations of significant earnings growth. This could be an area for investors to watch, as it may indicate either a future earnings uplift or current overvaluation, dependent on future performance.

FirstGroup’s performance metrics paint an encouraging picture, particularly with an 8.50% revenue growth, underscoring its robust operational model. The company’s return on equity is strong at 19.73%, demonstrating efficient use of shareholder funds. Additionally, the impressive free cash flow of £609.8 million highlights FirstGroup’s ability to generate cash, which is crucial for funding operations and future expansion.

Shareholders are benefiting from a dividend yield of 2.97%, with a sustainable payout ratio of 28.93%. This indicates that FirstGroup is in a solid position to continue rewarding its investors while retaining ample capital for reinvestment.

Analyst sentiment towards FirstGroup is optimistic, with three buy ratings and no hold or sell ratings. The target price range of 240.00 GBp to 250.00 GBp suggests a potential upside of 10.01%, making it an attractive proposition for growth-oriented investors seeking exposure to the UK transport sector.

The technical indicators offer additional insights into the stock’s current momentum. The 50-day moving average of 213.54 GBp and 200-day moving average of 172.89 GBp both point to a bullish trend. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 36.15 suggests that the stock may be nearing oversold territory, which could potentially signal a buying opportunity for those looking to enter at a lower point.

As FirstGroup continues to navigate the complexities of the UK transport landscape, its dual focus on bus and rail services positions it well for capturing a diverse market. The company’s strategic operations under well-known brands such as Great Western Railway and Avanti West Coast, along with its substantial bus fleet, provide a strong foundation for future growth.

For investors, FirstGroup offers a compelling mix of stable dividend payouts and growth potential, supported by positive analyst ratings and a bullish technical outlook. As the UK continues to prioritise public infrastructure and sustainable transport solutions, FirstGroup could be well-positioned to benefit from these macroeconomic trends.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple