itim Group appoint Damian Hopkins to the Board

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM), a SaaS based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance, has announced the appointment of Damian Hopkins to the Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

Damian will take over from Frank Lewis who will be stepping down as a non-executive director of the Company, with effect from the next AGM. An update on the AGM will be provided in due course.

Damian is a respected, and highly accomplished entrepreneur, senior executive & business leader, he has operated within the global retail brands and licensing industry for over 20 years, having founded, built and sold three successful businesses in the sector. His career has encompassed all aspects of consumer fashion products, from value to luxury including retail, licensing, international distribution, manufacturing, wholesale, and e-commerce. Damian has a proven track record of launching, repositioning, and transforming consumer brands & retailers, and he has also been a director of Matalan where he developed and built their international business across 13 countries.

Damian was an early adopter of sustainability within fashion supply chains, where he was a pioneer of launching Fairtrade Cotton and recycled polyester garments in the UK in 2009.

Damian and his associated companies have won multiple business awards for Licensing, Retail, and fashion supply. He has also taken numerous voluntary roles supporting the retail industry including, The Retail Trust Charity, where he was Chairman of the fundraising committee 2018/19, and is currently Co-Chair of the Retail Trust Ambassadors. He is also the elected President of The Twenty Club – founded in 1897, the Twenty Club is an exclusive retail specific club that supports retail fellowship for senior retail and brand owners & executives.

Damian has been a speaker, judge and panellist at numerous International events, and awards in relation to sustainability, International expansion and licensing.

Damian is currently the CEO and founder of The Radius Group a brand management and licensing agency business, and he is the Royal Warrant Grantee the late HRH Queen Elizabeth for the brand Wolsey.

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Damian Andrew Hopkins, aged 51, does not own any shares in the Company.

A list of Damian’s current directorships and partnerships together with those held within the last five years is set out below:

Current appointments Appointments within previous 5 years: Alconbury Properties Limited Select Licensing Limited Radius Group Trading Limited Vivere London Limited

Damian Hopkins was a director of Monitane Holdings Limited from 2 June 2009 to 21 January 2014, and its subsidiary companies including The Fielding Group Limited, from 22 January 2010 to 21 January 2014 and Thumbprint Schoolwear Limited from 27 June 2000 to 17 October 2013. In August 2013, the controlling interest in Monitane Holdings Limited was sold to a private equity company, Ellestone Apparel LLP and following a restructuring, Damian Hopkins resigned from all companies by 21 January 2014.

The Fielding Group Limited was put into administration on 24 June 2014 and was eventually dissolved on 6 April 2016. The administrator estimated total preferential creditor claims to be approximately £100,000, however, there were insufficient funds to enable a distribution. The statement of affairs estimated unsecured creditor claims totalled £9.3m, the administrator received claims of £3.3m, however, there were insufficient funds to enable a distribution to unsecured creditors.

Thumbprint Schoolwear Limited was put in to administration on 24 June 2014 and was eventually dissolved on 6 April 2016. The statement of affairs estimated unsecured creditor claims totalled £1.2m, the administrator received claims of £1.05m, however, there were insufficient funds to enable a distribution to unsecured creditors.

No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules.

Ali Athar, CEO of itim Group, commented: “I would firstly like to thank Frank for all his efforts and counsel to date and we wish him well. I am delighted to welcome Damian to the itim board as a Non-executive director. His extensive experience and high profile within retailing will further strengthen itim’s credentials with its clients as well as adding further depth to our understanding of our customers’ needs.”

On his appointment, Damian Hopkins said: “itim’s high quality products and services are a win-win for retailers wishing to maximise returns in today’s difficult markets. I am very much looking forward to deploying my skills and experience to advance and accelerate the excellent progress made to date and ensure itim’s objectives are realised on plan.”