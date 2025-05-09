Follow us on:

Investors eye oil market as trade talks spark price rebound

Union-Jack-Oil

Oil prices have surged nearly 3% following renewed optimism surrounding upcoming trade negotiations between the United States and China. This rebound comes after a period of volatility driven by economic uncertainties and supply concerns.

Brent crude futurs settled up $1.72, or 2.8%, at $62.84 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.84, or 3.2%, to $59.91. The uptick is attributed to the anticipation of a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and China’s top economic official on May 10 in Switzerland, aimed at resolving ongoing trade disputes that have disrupted global economic stability and crude demand.

Analysts caution that while the immediate market response is positive, underlying concerns persist. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to maintain interest rates, coupled with a stronger U.S. dollar, continues to exert pressure on oil demand. Additionally, rising U.S. gasoline inventories and expected increases in oil output from OPEC+ add to market apprehensions.

Despite these challenges, the oil market’s recent performance indicates a potential shift in investor sentiment. The upcoming trade talks are viewed as a critical juncture that could either bolster the current price recovery or lead to renewed volatility, depending on the outcomes achieved.

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) is an oil and gas company with a focus on onshore production, development, exploration and investment opportunities within the United Kingdom and the United States of America hydrocarbon sector.

Latest Company News

Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil reports positive testing results from Moccasin well

Union Jack Oil plc updates on the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, confirming it as a commercial oil discovery with promising production rates and potential revenue growth.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil Moccasin declared a commercial discovery

Union Jack Oil plc shares a promising commercial discovery in the Moccasin 1-13 well, Oklahoma, confirming its potential for significant oil production.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil plc Positive update on Moccasin 1-13 Well, Oklahoma

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) reports promising developments at its Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, highlighting potential oil prospects.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil optimistic with Moccasin well spudding and Taylor well progress

Union Jack Oil plc (LON: UJO, OTCQB: UJOGF) announces the spudding of the Moccasin 1-13 well in Oklahoma, USA, with a 45% working interest.
Union Jack Oil plc

Union Jack Oil updates on positive drilling at Taylor 1-16 well in USA

Union Jack Oil plc reports a successful drilling update for the Taylor 1-16 well in Oklahoma, finding hydrocarbon-rich Hunton Limestone at 4,168 feet.
Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil updates on spudding of Taylor-1 well

Union Jack Oil plc announces the imminent spudding of the Taylor-1 well in Oklahoma, USA, focusing on promising onshore hydrocarbon prospects.

