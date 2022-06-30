Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

International Biotechnology Trust: M&A activity on the rise

Hardman & Co

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) was established in 1994 to provide institutional and retail investors with the opportunity to participate in global biotechnology and life science companies, from venture-stage development via venture capital (SV Health Investors) funds through to global, multinational biotechnology companies. The main aim of the trust is to generate capital growth, while minimising risk, through a diversified portfolio and an experienced investment team. Over the last five years, IBT’s NAV per share has increased 25%, while the share price has increased 32% over the same period – the superior returns generally reflected by a reduction in the share price discount.

  • Strategy: International Biotechnology Trust’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology companies that address unmet medical needs. The trust offers a diversified portfolio of listed and private companies on a global basis, although the vast majority (88%) of investments are currently in the US.
  • NAV updates: With ca.90% of the investment portfolio in listed companies, the NAV changes on a daily basis, which is updated on IBT’s website. The company also produces monthly factsheets, which highlight portfolio changes and update the NAV (https://ibtplc.com/investor#factsheets). The managers also publish an informative topical blog each month (https://ibtplc.com/investor#investment-blog).
  • Portfolio management: Over the past six to nine months, the valuations of biotech companies have been correcting. In anticipation of this, the managers increased their holdings in the safer mega-cap companies and reduced exposure to the small- to mid-cap companies. Now that valuations have become more reasonable, the managers have been reversing these positions, as they see superior growth and increased potential for M&A in these smaller companies.
  • Risks: Risk is minimised through portfolio diversification, geographical spread and active specialist investment management. In addition, many valuation inflection points in the drug industry are around the time of binary outcomes (e.g. clinical trial results) – so the trust aims to reduce the fund’s exposure to such events that it considers binary.
  • Investment summary: International Biotechnology Trust provides investors with the opportunity to participate in the drug industry, from early-stage development through to full commercialisation of regulatory approved drugs. The focus is on companies that address unmet medical needs. The five-year CAGR in NAV has been 4.6%, reflected in the share price CAGR of 5.7% over the same period, and the trust pays an annual dividend of 4% of NAV at the preceding financial year-end.
You might also enjoy reading  Bank North: Jam today

DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Hardman & Co

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.