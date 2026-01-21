Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

India’s smart meter push opens new infrastructure investment paths

CyanConnode

India’s power sector is entering a new phase of modernisation, led by a nationwide push to install smart meters. This large-scale transition is not only aimed at improving grid efficiency but also at changing how the sector operates financially.

Backed by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the government plans to deploy 250 million smart meters. These devices replace manual meter reading with real-time data collection, allowing for accurate billing, reduced losses and prepaid models. For distribution companies (discoms), this means better cash flow and lower exposure to non-payment risk.

The rollout is also accelerating the use of IoT and AI across the grid. Smart meters are being paired with edge computing and communication networks to enable decentralised decision-making and faster fault detection. This digital layer is laying the foundation for a more responsive grid, with new infrastructure demand emerging in metering, data management, cybersecurity and analytics.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode

India’s smart meter push opens new infrastructure investment paths

India is rolling out smart meters at scale, creating new investment openings in power infrastructure and digital grid services.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode drives smarter grid management

A scalable platform helping utilities cut costs and prevent outages through real-time network insights.
CyanConnode

Smart grid communications taking centre stage in India’s energy transition

CyanConnode is helping Indian utilities prevent outages and reduce losses by turning smart meter data into real-time operational intelligence.
CyanConnode

Silicon Labs positioned to supply the infrastructure behind India’s digital grid

India’s digital grid transformation is creating long-term demand for wireless platforms like those provided by Silicon Labs.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode reports H1 results as revenue rises and order book expands

CyanConnode has reported unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, with revenue increasing 32% to £7.4 million and the contracted order book expanding to £157 million following the award of a £70 million AMISP contract in Goa.
CyanConnode

India’s smart‑meter rollout reaches a new milestone

India’s 47 million smart meters are more than a tech upgrade, they are redefining how the country manages power.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple