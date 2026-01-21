India’s smart meter push opens new infrastructure investment paths

India’s power sector is entering a new phase of modernisation, led by a nationwide push to install smart meters. This large-scale transition is not only aimed at improving grid efficiency but also at changing how the sector operates financially.

Backed by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the government plans to deploy 250 million smart meters. These devices replace manual meter reading with real-time data collection, allowing for accurate billing, reduced losses and prepaid models. For distribution companies (discoms), this means better cash flow and lower exposure to non-payment risk.

The rollout is also accelerating the use of IoT and AI across the grid. Smart meters are being paired with edge computing and communication networks to enable decentralised decision-making and faster fault detection. This digital layer is laying the foundation for a more responsive grid, with new infrastructure demand emerging in metering, data management, cybersecurity and analytics.

