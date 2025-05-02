Follow us on:

Ilika’s Goliath battery scale-up signals EV breakthrough

Ilika Plc

Ilika’s latest breakthrough in scaling up its Goliath solid-state battery technology marks a pivotal moment for electric vehicle (EV) innovation. This advancement not only enhances battery performance but also aligns with the automotive industry’s shift towards more efficient and sustainable energy solutions.

Ilika plc, a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has successfully scaled up the production of its Goliath batteries at the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC). This achievement confirms that the Goliath batteries, when manufactured using industrial-scale processes, exhibit superior performance compared to those produced on pilot lines. The enhanced performance is attributed to improved handling robustness post-coating and a significant reduction in defects during the drying process, resulting in higher battery capacity under rapid charging protocols .

This milestone was achieved through Project SiSTEM, an 18-month, £2.7 million collaboration funded by the Automotive Transformation Fund (ATF). The project brought together Ilika, Mpac Group plc, UKBIC, and Agratas, Tata Group’s global battery business. The collaboration focused on demonstrating the compatibility of Ilika’s solid-state battery materials with existing gigafactory equipment, such as roll-to-roll coating processes. The successful trials indicate that Ilika’s manufacturing approach can be seamlessly integrated into current large-scale battery production facilities .

The culmination of Project SiSTEM sets the stage for the delivery of a 1.5 MWh solid-state battery assembly line from Mpac, scheduled for the second half of 2025. This assembly line will enable the production of Ilika’s Goliath prototype large-format pouch cells for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers, aligning with Ilika’s timeline for market introduction .

Their Goliath batteries are designed to offer significant advantages over traditional lithium-ion batteries, including higher energy density, improved safety, and faster charging times. These benefits are crucial for accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and meeting the growing demand for efficient and reliable energy storage solutions.

Ilika’s successful scale-up of its Goliath solid-state battery technology represents a significant step forward in the evolution of EV power systems. The company’s commitment to innovation and collaboration positions it as a key player in the transition towards more sustainable transportation solutions.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

