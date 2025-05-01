Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika’s Goliath prototypes win OEM validation

Ilika Plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), an independent global expert in solid-state battery technology, has announced that it has received confirmation from OEM and Tier 1 testing partners that its P1 Goliath prototypes perform to specification.

Further to its RNS of May 2024 announcing commencement of testing of P1 prototype cells on behalf of, and subsequently by, commercial partners, Ilika confirms that the suite of tests including cell formation protocol, measurement of energy capacity, charge rate, power delivery capability and accelerated cyclability have confirmed the specification of its P1 cells.  Furthermore, the tests demonstrated good reproducibility across the batch and delivered the expected electrochemical signature.

The tests were carried out under commercial agreements with confidentiality provisions designed to protect proprietary duty cycle protocols owned by the OEMs and Tier 1 companies. The test protocols used are representative of those used to evaluate batteries for electric vehicles and, while the protocols vary from one partner to another, the results have been consistent, and they are globally relevant.

The Head of Battery Development at an UK-based electrification Tier 1 supplying global OEMs, stated, “We can confirm that we have completed testing of Ilika’s P1 prototypes and they perform to specification, putting them in the cohort of leading solid-state batteries we have tested. We look forward to evaluating further prototypes as Ilika progresses through its roadmap.

Graeme Purdy, Ilika CEO, stated, “Customer validation of our Goliath roadmap is of primary importance to us to ensure that we are progressing towards a minimum viable product that meets or exceeds customer expectations. Clearly, this set of validations increases our confidence in the attractiveness of our roadmap. We will continue to engage with a portfolio of potential manufacturing partners to minimise commercialisation risk.”

In parallel with the validation programmes carried out on its P1s, Ilika has continued to develop its batteries as outlined in its 2024 annual report. In October 2024, Ilika announced compelling safety test data validated by the Faraday Institution’s Safebatt programme. Ilika is currently conducting in-house testing of larger 10Ah cells associated with its materials design freeze before releasing its 10Ah (P1.5) prototypes in H2 CY25. Ilika’s near-term roadmap extends through to 50Ah minimum viable product (MVP), with the first release expected at the end CY25. Ilika’s Goliath MVP, or P2 prototypes, will underpin licensing opportunities.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika plc 50Ah Goliath Battery Milestone Marks a 25-Fold Leap in EV Tech (Video)

Ilika hits a major milestone in solid-state battery innovation, unveiling a prototype of its 50Ah Goliath battery for electric vehicles Graeme Purdy discusses the significance of this breakthrough
Ilika Plc

Ilika successfully prototypes 50Ah Goliath EV battery

Ilika plc has successfully prototyped a 50Ah solid-state battery for electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward commercialisation and enhanced EV performance.
Ilika plc

Ilika CEO on Goliath scale-up, UKBIC trials & further grants (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc's CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the scale-up of Goliath battery manufacturing at UKBIC, leveraging government grants and future opportunities.

Ilika Plc Scaling Solid-State Battery Tech with Game-Changing Manufacturing Breakthrough (Video)

Discover how Ilika Plc is advancing solid-state battery tech. CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the breakthrough with Goliath batteries for the EV market.
Ilika Plc

Ilika’s Goliath achieves manufacturing scale-up with UKBIC collaboration

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) advances its Goliath solid-state battery commercialization through successful UK Battery Industrialisation Centre collaboration.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.