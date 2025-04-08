Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika’s solid-state breakthrough promises lighter, cheaper EV batteries

Ilika Plc

Ilika’s latest advancements in solid-state battery technology promise to redefine the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, offering substantial improvements over traditional lithium-ion batteries. These developments indicate a transformative shift in EV performance and cost-efficiency.

Solid-state batteries (SSBs) are emerging as the next frontier in energy storage, distinguished by their use of solid electrolytes instead of the liquid or polymer electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. This fundamental change brings several notable advantages. Firstly, SSBs are inherently safer due to their non-flammable nature, significantly reducing the risk of fires—a critical concern in EV design. Secondly, they offer faster charging capabilities, addressing one of the primary limitations of current EV technology. Additionally, SSBs boast higher energy density, which translates to lighter and more compact battery packs without compromising performance. This reduction in weight not only enhances vehicle efficiency but also contributes to lower manufacturing and operational costs.

Ilika, a pioneer in this field, has been at the forefront of SSB development since 2008. Their focus has been on creating batteries that are not only safer and more efficient but also commercially viable. Through strategic collaborations with automotive giants such as Jaguar Land Rover, BMW, and Honda, Ilika is tailoring its Goliath battery technology to meet the specific demands of the automotive industry. These partnerships underscore the industry’s confidence in Ilika’s ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that align with the future of transportation.

The company’s recent initiatives include a collaboration with Balance Batteries Ltd, a UK-based battery specialist. Together, they have modeled a hypothetical battery pack that leverages the anticipated benefits of Ilika’s SSB cells. The findings from this model highlight significant weight and cost advantages over traditional lithium-ion counterparts, reinforcing the potential of SSBs to revolutionize EV design and production.

Moreover, Ilika’s commitment extends beyond automotive applications. Their Stereax line of miniature SSBs is being developed for use in medical implants and industrial applications, showcasing the versatility and broad applicability of their technology. This diversification not only opens new revenue streams but also positions Ilika as a key player in multiple high-growth sectors.

From an investment perspective, Ilika’s progress in SSB technology represents a compelling opportunity. The global push towards electrification and sustainable energy solutions is accelerating, and companies that can deliver innovative, efficient, and safe battery technologies are poised to benefit significantly. Ilika’s strategic partnerships, ongoing research and development, and focus on commercialization suggest a robust growth trajectory.

Ilika’s advancements in solid-state battery technology are set to play a pivotal role in the evolution of electric vehicles and beyond. Their innovative approach addresses critical industry challenges, offering solutions that are safer, more efficient, and cost-effective. As the demand for superior energy storage solutions continues to rise, Ilika’s contributions position them as a leader in the next generation of battery technology.

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology enabling solutions for applications in Industrial IoT, MedTech, Electric Vehicles and Consumer Electronics.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ilika plc 50Ah Goliath Battery Milestone Marks a 25-Fold Leap in EV Tech (Video)

Ilika hits a major milestone in solid-state battery innovation, unveiling a prototype of its 50Ah Goliath battery for electric vehicles Graeme Purdy discusses the significance of this breakthrough
Ilika Plc

Ilika successfully prototypes 50Ah Goliath EV battery

Ilika plc has successfully prototyped a 50Ah solid-state battery for electric vehicles, marking a significant step toward commercialisation and enhanced EV performance.
Ilika plc

Ilika CEO on Goliath scale-up, UKBIC trials & further grants (LON:IKA)

Ilika plc's CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the scale-up of Goliath battery manufacturing at UKBIC, leveraging government grants and future opportunities.

Ilika Plc Scaling Solid-State Battery Tech with Game-Changing Manufacturing Breakthrough (Video)

Discover how Ilika Plc is advancing solid-state battery tech. CEO Graeme Purdy discusses the breakthrough with Goliath batteries for the EV market.
Ilika Plc

Ilika’s Goliath achieves manufacturing scale-up with UKBIC collaboration

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) advances its Goliath solid-state battery commercialization through successful UK Battery Industrialisation Centre collaboration.
Sustainability & Green News

UK Sustainable Investments Latest News

Explore the latest advancements in the UK's sustainable investments, from renewable energy breakthroughs to green technology funding, paving the path to a greener future.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.