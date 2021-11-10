Twitter
Ilika plc Capital Markets Day 10th December 2021

Ilika plc

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, stated today that it will be hosting a capital markets day at its facilities in Hampshire, UK for investors and analysts on Friday 10 December 2021.

The event will provide an opportunity to meet the Senior Management team, take tours of the Stereax manufacturing and Goliath development facilities and hear presentations from both the Company and sector specific analysts focused on the battery industry. Two sessions will be hosted, one in the morning welcoming analysts and institutional investors and one in the afternoon welcoming private investors.

All attendees must register through Walbrook PR to reserve a space, which are limited. For more information and to register, please email  ilika@walbrookpr.com or telephone Walbrook PR on the number below.

The presentation made at the site visit will be made available on the Company’s website to download along with a video of the presentation:  https://www.ilika.com/investors  

No new material information regarding current trading will be disclosed at the site visit.

