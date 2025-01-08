Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$228.51’, now 22.4% Upside Potential

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. which can be found using ticker (HII) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between $326.00 and $180.00 with the average share target price sitting at $228.51. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $186.70 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.4%. The day 50 moving average is $198.39 and the 200 day MA is $246.71. The company has a market capitalization of 7.40B. Currently the stock stands at: $189.05 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,053,982,869 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.68, revenue per share of $296.22 and a 4.27% return on assets.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. is engaged in building and delivering the survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard America’s seas, sky, land, space, and cyber. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News and Mission Technologies. Its Ingalls segment is engaged in designing and constructing non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and United States Coast Guard, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC). Its Newport News segment is engaged in designing and constructing nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines, and refueling and overhauling, and the inactivation of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. The Mission Technologies segment is engaged in providing mission-based solutions, unmanned systems, fleet support services, and nuclear and environmental services. It conducts its business with the United States Government, primarily the Department of Defense (DoD).