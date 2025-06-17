Follow us on:

How standards are powering a global utility shift

CyanConnode

CyanConnode is advancing a portfolio that brings all forms of utility metering—water, gas and electricity—under a unified, interoperable communications umbrella. At the heart of this is “Omnimesh,” a narrowband RF network platform built on open standards that supports real-time, two-way communications with every meter across multiple use cases. This approach contrasts with proprietary, single-commodity solutions that can fragment infrastructure and limit scalability.

The company’s international footprint is signalling growing momentum. Long established in India, CyanConnode has extended deployments across Thailand, the UAE and the UK. Each geographic push reinforces the strength of its interoperable platform. In India alone, recent major contracts include a 750,000-node project and deployment of over a million communication modules in multiple states. Each project is tightly laced with open standards implementation, allowing for seamless integration with diverse metering hardware and third-party systems.

As Executive Vice President of International Sales, Rahul Das is focused on gaining traction in South African markets next. Having risen from an MBA in Power Sector to leading global utility sales, he has built a deep network across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa and more. His positioning of Omnimesh highlights three investor-relevant levers: capital efficiency, geographic expansion and cross-commodity market fit.

From an investment standpoint, interoperability offers both de-risking and multiplier effects. A single network that can serve multiple utilities delivers better asset utilisation and extends revenue streams per installation. Deployments like those in Jabalpur (nearly one million nodes) and Bihar (over a million) are proving grounds for durability and scale. Beyond scale, the systems include perpetual licences, hardware, software and a multi-year support model, embedding recurring revenue.

CyanConnode’s choice of markets—India first, then the UAE, UK and now South Africa—follows logical expansion corridors. India’s vast rural and urban metering needs offer mass scale with strong governmental backing. The UAE and UK deployments speak to regulatory environments valuing open standards and interoperability. South Africa next signals entry into another large and growing utility market, one increasingly focused on infrastructure modernisation and AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) rollouts.

Crucially, Omnimesh is not just about hardware; it’s a platform play anchored in protocol flexibility and IoT readiness. Its ability to support water, electricity and gas utilities underpins opportunities in cross-selling and deeper systems integration – a valuable proposition for utilities aiming for infrastructure rationalisation. Long-term, this opens doors to ancillary services—pre-paid metering, demand-response systems, analytics, and grid optimisation tools.

Risks remain, naturally. Market penetration in new regions will take execution discipline, and competition from cellular IoT and LoRa networks is accelerating. However, CyanConnode’s advantage lies in open-standard certification and field-proven deployments. The recurring service contracts also cushion against one-off hardware sales, smoothing revenue volatility.

CyanConnode’s Omnimesh has evolved from a niche utility project into a multi-commodity, multi-market platform. Led by Rahul Das, the international sales expansion leans into a value proposition that matters for investors—scalable infrastructure, revenue diversity, standards-based resilience, and clear global growth pathways.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

