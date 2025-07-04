Empowering smart meter rollouts

Follow us on:

The global market for smart energy measurement is experiencing sustained growth, underpinned by government mandates on carbon reduction and grid modernisation. Stringent targets across Europe and Asia are compelling utilities to embrace digital metering at scale, while expanding IoT ecosystems demand reliable communication backbones. Amid this dynamic environment, low-frequency radio-mesh networks have emerged as an essential infrastructure layer, enabling long-range, self-forming and self-healing connectivity that easily navigates challenging terrain and complex urban landscapes.

Recent years have seen narrowband mesh platforms evolve into comprehensive IoT hubs. Beyond basic metering, these networks now support environmental sensors, lighting controls and electric-vehicle charging stations, all unified by a common communication protocol. Standards-based interoperability ensures that individual devices, whether from established meter OEMs or emerging smart-city suppliers, can coexist on a single, manageable network. At the same time, edge-computing capabilities and integrated head-end software simplify data aggregation and analytics, empowering utilities to extract actionable insights in near real time.

Leading the charge in mesh-based metering is a Cambridge-born innovator whose platform has enabled millions of installations since its first deployments in 2006. Its flagship solution employs IPv6-based 6LoWPAN technology, delivering exceptional resilience and low total cost of ownership. Recent enhancements include AI-optimised cellular gateways and hybrid RF modules that automatically select the most efficient communication path, further boosting network reliability and reducing power consumption.

Complementing this are end-to-end service providers that guide utilities through every stage of a smart-meter programme. Earning accreditation under India’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme has empowered one such specialist to act as a prime integrator, overseeing meter procurement, dual-mode communications and cloud-hosted data-management services. This turnkey model accelerates deployment timelines and shifts project risk away from utilities, paving the way for smoother rollouts and faster returns on investment.

Milestones achieved over the past quarter underline the sector’s momentum. In western India, a landmark contract secured the deployment of 750,000 advanced meters under a single-vendor arrangement, demonstrating the scalability of mesh-centric architectures. Parallel accreditation as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider for both RF and cellular technologies has broadened the scope for multi-modal network designs, ensuring projects remain future-proof against evolving regulatory and technical requirements.

Bringing together industry-leading radio-mesh technology and fully integrated metering services strengthens the foundation for tomorrow’s energy systems. These complementary approaches deliver reliable connectivity, simplify operational complexity and unlock the data-driven insights that utilities need to meet net-zero goals. Today’s advancements in mesh networking and project delivery are setting new benchmarks for efficiency, resilience and customer satisfaction in the global smart-metering landscape. The collaboration between narrowband-mesh pioneers and accredited service integrators exemplifies the synergy required to power the next generation of intelligent energy networks.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

