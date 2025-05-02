Hong Kong’s market rebounds with a surge in tech and EV momentum

Investor confidence is roaring back in Hong Kong, as the Hang Seng Index stages a powerful recovery fuelled by a tech and EV-led rally and signs of easing trade hostilities between the world’s largest economies. With fresh optimism swirling around the prospect of renewed US-China cooperation, the stage is set for a shift in global capital flows and strategic alignment.

After a bruising April that saw the Hang Seng Index fall 4.3% on the back of escalating US tariff rhetoric, May has opened with a sharp reversal. The index climbed 1.7% to reach 22,493.96, bolstered by clear signs that tensions between the US and China may be softening. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index echoed the positive mood, advancing 1.8% to 8,224.45, as investors responded favourably to hints of resumed dialogue between Beijing and Washington.

Driving this rally is a wave of strength in the technology and electric vehicle sectors—two of the most critical growth engines in China’s new economy. The Hang Seng Tech Index surged 3.3%, led by heavyweight players Alibaba and Tencent, whose solid performances reflect renewed investor appetite for Chinese tech giants. This sentiment is mirrored in the EV space, where firms like Xpeng delivered standout gains. Xpeng’s 7.6% jump came on the heels of a remarkable 273% year-on-year increase in vehicle deliveries, showcasing robust demand and operational strength. Li Auto and BYD also notched solid gains, underlining the sector’s growing appeal as a pillar of China’s industrial strategy.

Analysts at Citi highlight that the potential for reduced friction not just between the US and China, but also with other major economies such as Japan, has significantly improved market sentiment. This optimism is helping to push capital back into sectors that had been oversold during the height of trade policy uncertainty. Meanwhile, the Chinese yuan’s steady monthly performance at 7.2524 has added to the impression of economic stabilisation, helping to draw investors back into mainland-linked assets.

The current uptick in Hong Kong equities signals more than just a temporary relief rally—it may mark the beginning of a broader revaluation as markets reassess the risks and rewards of Chinese exposure in a cooling geopolitical climate. Should trade negotiations deliver a longer-term resolution, the knock-on effects could be profound, potentially redrawing global trade patterns and reanimating cross-border partnerships. For institutional investors, the combination of undervalued assets, improving fundamentals, and a recalibrated macro narrative presents an increasingly compelling case for re-engagement.

In the days ahead, market watchers will be eyeing any formal developments from trade discussions with heightened interest. A durable agreement could trigger a fresh cycle of global investment activity, with Asia—and Hong Kong in particular—well-positioned to benefit from renewed trade flows and strategic collaboration.

