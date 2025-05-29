Follow us on:

Wall Street reignites interest in Chinese equities amid tariff relief

Fidelity China Special Situations

The recent ruling by the U.S. Court of International Trade has effectively halted the implementation of broad tariffs proposed by former President Donald Trump, citing an overreach of presidential authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. This legal intervention has alleviated immediate concerns over escalating trade tensions, leading to a surge in global markets.

In response, key Chinese indices, including the Shanghai Composite and the CSI 300, experienced notable gains, marking a potential end to a five-day losing streak. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong also saw an uptick, reflecting renewed investor optimism. This positive momentum is further supported by robust earnings reports from major tech firms, such as Nvidia, which reported a 69% increase in revenue, bolstering confidence in the tech sector’s resilience.

Wall Street’s renewed interest in Chinese equities is evident, with significant capital inflows observed in funds like the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), which has rallied nearly 25% since April. This resurgence is attributed to the easing of trade tensions and the perception of Chinese markets as undervalued relative to their global counterparts. Analysts suggest that the current environment presents a strategic entry point for investors seeking diversification and exposure to China’s growth trajectory.

However, caution remains warranted. The U.S. administration has indicated plans to appeal the court’s decision, and existing tariffs under other provisions, such as those on steel and aluminium, remain in effect. Additionally, the geopolitical landscape continues to evolve, with ongoing scrutiny over China’s technological advancements and their implications for global trade dynamics.

Despite these uncertainties, the current climate offers a compelling case for re-evaluating investment portfolios to include Chinese equities. The combination of legal relief from tariffs, strong corporate earnings, and China’s proactive economic policies creates a conducive environment for growth. Investors are advised to monitor developments closely and consider the potential benefits of increased exposure to China’s dynamic markets.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS), the UK’s largest China Investment Trust, capitalises on Fidelity’s extensive, locally-based analyst team to find attractive opportunities in a market too big to ignore.

